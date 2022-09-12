ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another big week hits the Twin Tiers in high school football.

It’s the second full week in New York State Section IV and Section V. Plus, the Northern Tier League (NTL) is back in full force on the gridiron. The 18 Sports Blitz is proud to return again Friday night to showcase the best football highlights from each game. Below, a full schedule is listed for this Friday and Saturday.

The 18 Sports Blitz, the longest-running branded football highlight show in the Twin Tiers since 1999, will bring all of the action to you Friday night.

NYS Section IV and Section V

U-E at Horseheads – Friday 7 pm

Elmira at Vestal – Friday 7 pm

Binghamton at Corning – Friday 6:30 pm

Newark Valley at Waverly – Friday 7 pm

Bishop Timon at Haverling – Saturday 1 pm

Tioga at Harpursville/Afton – Saturday 1 pm

Unatego at Edison – Saturday 1:30 pm

Schuyler Storm at Whitney Point – Saturday 1:30 pm

Hornell at Midlakes – Saturday 4:30 pm

Pennsylvania NTL

Canton at Towanda – Friday 7 pm

Athens at Wellsboro – Friday 7 pm

Troy at Wyalusing – Friday 7 pm

Northwest at NP/Mansfield – Friday 7 pm

South Williamsport at Cowanesque Valley 7 pm





