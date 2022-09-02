ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school football is back full throttle in the Twin Tiers.

Friday night, several area teams took the field in both New York and Pennsylvania. Horseheads dropped a tough loss to state power Cicero-North Syracuse, 35-18. The newly named Schuyler Storm won big on the road at Marcus Whitman and Athens football claimed a shutout win over Cowanesque Valley.

Check out the highlights in the video attached and the official 18 Sports scoreboard listed below. This football season of The 18 Sports Blitz is dedicated to the memory of the late-great, Mike D’Aloisio, an Elmira coaching legend.

New York High School Football

Cicero North Syracuse 35, Horseheads 14

Schuyler Storm 40, Marcus Whitman 18

Pennsylvania NTL Football

Wyalusing 14, S-VE/Candor 0

Athens 48, Cowanesque Valley 0

Troy 28, Montousville 7

Milton 21, Towanda 7

Muncy 30, Wellsboro 22

NCAA Football – DIII

#23 Hobart 36, Alfred 6





