18 Sports Blitz: Horseheads defeats Corning on the road, high school football scores from across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz returned Friday night with a big homecoming game in Corning as the Hawks hosted the Horseheads Blue Raiders.

Both offenses went at it back and forth in the half with four touchdowns total and a Corning field goal. The Hawks’ offense, however, was shut down in the second half by the Blue Raiders who won 19-17 thanks to three touchdowns from Riley Loomis.

Check out the extended highlights from the first half of Friday’s game in Corning.

Here are some more scores from across the Twin Tiers:

SVEC 64 – Edison 0

Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour 29 – Owego 7

Canton 26 – Wellsboro 0

North Penn/Mansfield 35 – Midd-West 14

Troy 42 – Loyalsock 14

Athens 50 – Hughesville 0

Cowanesque Valley 26 – Towanda 19

Hornell did travel to Midlakes for a game on Friday night but the game was rescheduled to Saturday night at 7 p.m. due to a medical emergency to an official pre-game.

Mansfield University Sprint Football also got back in the win column thanks to a three touchdown game from Cashid Raymond against Chestnut Valley. Senior Kayin Berger (two) and freshmen Nick Zeigler and Kendall Smith Jr. all intercepted their first passes of the season for Mansfield as they took this one 31-14.

Watkins Glen girl’s soccer lost 4-0 to Waverly on Friday night and moves to 5-5 on the season.