18 Sports Blitz: Horseheads honors Coach D, top-ranked Tioga stays undefeated

(WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back with a full crew tonight with the return of 18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske, joined by Chuck Brame, George Stockburger, and Nick Ketter.

The night was highlighted with the honoring of coach Mike D’Aloisio prior to #22 Horseheads’s game against Johnson City. Coach D is the area’s all-time winningest coach who is currently battling ALS.

Top-ranked Tioga was also at home tonight hosting Newark Valley in a game where Emmett Wood had five touchdowns for the Tigers in the first three quarters.

Check out Emmett’s five touchdowns from the Tiger’s win over Newark Valley.

Here are some of the local high school football scores from across the Twin Tiers tonight.

#22 Horseheads 48 – Johnson City 19

#1 Tioga 46 – Newark Valley 15

Cowanesque Valley 32 – Wyalusing 0

North Penn/Mansfield Athens

Canton 48 – Montgomery 6

Unatego 38 – Notre Dame 6

Lansing 47 – Newfield 0

Friday’s homecoming football game between Towanda and Wellsboro was canceled at the request of Towanda due to COVID-19 concerns. Wellsboro will play Port Alleghany on Saturday afternoon.

The Mansfield University sprint football team started their first of two straight Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) North games on Friday at Saint Thomas Aquinas College. The Mounties won in 3OT 35-29.

In high school soccer, the Haverling Rams won 5-0 over Wayland-Cohocton to stay undefeated at 13-0. Thirteenth-ranked Elmria Notre Dame girls soccer beat Newark Valley 3-0 at home.