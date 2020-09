(WETM) – Here are the highlights from across the Northern Tier League on Friday night.

North Penn Mansfield 17 – Wellsboro 14

Troy 35 – Towanda 0

Cowanesque Valley 21 – Wyalusing 46

Northwest 21 – Montgomery 10

Muncy 42 – Bucktail 24

Hughesville 34 – Warrior Run 13

The Athens Wildcats at Canton Warriors game was called off due to the health and safety protocol put in place. The decision to postpone was made on the side of caution due to COVID-19 No new date has been rescheduled.