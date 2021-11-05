18 Sports Blitz: Waverly, Corning advance in playoff hunt

(WETM) – It’s playoff time in the Twin Tiers as high school football teams face do-or-die games under the lights.

Waverly and Corning each dominated in their matchups to advance in the playoffs on Friday night. Waverly was led by quarterback Joe Tomasso’s four total touchdowns in the first half over Norwich at home. Corning bested Binghamton

Corning will play the winner of Elmira or Ithaca in the title game next weekend.

Here are the scores from across the Southern Tier:

#14 Corning 51 – Binghamton 6

#7 Waverly 38 – Norwich 8

#4 Chenango Forks 39 – Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour – 14

UE 28 – Vestal 7

Owego 21 – Johnson City 12

In the NTL Montoursville defeated Athens 48-14 to advance in the District IV playoff race thanks to two touchdowns from Kayden Frame in the first quarter.

North Penn-Mansfield was shut out by Milton 35-0 and Cowanesque Valley fell to Loyalsock 47-7.

In eight-man football, second-ranked SVEC-Candor rolled over Greene 56-0 in their semifinal matchup.

Troy was originally scheduled to host Sayre on Friday night but the game was pushed back to Saturday at Alparon Park.

In college hockey the Elmira College women’s team won 6-0 in their conference debut while the men’s team lost to Babson 3-2.