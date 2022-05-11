ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary.

This time, we reflect on the storied college lacrosse career of Corning’s Aidan Olmstead at Loyola (Md.). Olmstead became just the third player in program history to eclipse the 200 career point mark and won the Patriot League Scholar Athlete of The Year Award for the second consecutive year.

A once-in-a-lifetime player, Olmstead returned for a fifth season for the Greyhounds and rewrote the record books in the process. In this commentary, we discuss Olmstead’s impact on the game and ever-lasting legacy in the Twin Tiers as he moves forward in his career.

(Photo: Loyola Athletics)