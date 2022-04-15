ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary.

On this commentary, we dive into the hockey move by Elmira’s Johnny Beecher to the AHL. As announced by the Boston Bruins earlier this week, Beecher will leave the University of Michigan after three seasons with the Wolverines. Now, it’s time for Beecher to shine at the next level, just one level away from the ultimate dream of the NHL.

Johnny will suit up for the Providence Bruins to start his pro career this weekend. 18 Sports Commentary discusses the will, the work, and the talent Beecher brings to the next step of his storied career.

Beecher is a true example that it doesn’t matter where you are from but what matters is how bad do you want it.

(Photo: Boston Bruins NHL)