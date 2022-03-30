ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of WETM-TV NBC 18 Sports Commentary.

On this segment, we take a special look at the wrestling ride Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis has been on for The Big Red. Yianni won his third consecutive NCAA Championship in Detroit two weeks ago and now has the nation’s longest current win streak of 75 matches in a row.

Earlier this week, Diakomihalis earned his third-straight EIWA Wrestler of The Year Award which ties Cornell great and Lansing native Kyle Dake for the most ever.

Now, Yianni has his sights set on winning another NCAA Championship next year and beyond. The goal, win at the Olympics. In the meantime, Diakomihalis is ready to keep putting in the work and continue to making his mark in the sport.

