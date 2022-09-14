ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the greatest local football coaching legends will never be forgotten.

In the last two years, Elmira coaching greats Mike D’Aloisio and Dick Senko sadly passed away. Both made an ever-lasting impact on the game and the entire Twin Tiers. D’Aloisio, Elmira’s all-time winningest coach with 244 career victories at Elmira Notre Dame, passed away last spring after a courageous battle with ALS.

Senko, who racked up 193 total wins while coaching at Elmira Free Academy, died in December 2020 after his own battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Both were shining examples of what one can achieve when putting in the work for greatness. This season marked the first without both coaches living to share football stories amongst their respected peers and community.

In this special 18 Sports Commentary, we look back on everything that both coaches gave to make student-athletes better in the game and in life. D’Aloisio and Senko will always be true pioneers in the game of football. Their legacies will remain legendary and impactful for generations to come.