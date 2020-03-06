18 Sports Commentary – Elmira vs. Horseheads basketball clash

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a special 18 Sports Commentary.

In this edition, we take a look at the Elmira vs. Horseheads girls basketball rivalry. Two teams. One championship. The Blue Raiders and Express will battle for the Section IV Class AA title Friday night at 6 pm at Elmira High School.

18 Sports dives into the friendship and mutual respect between the two programs and how their play is inspiring an entire region. After Friday, only one can walk away as a champion.

For a full preview of the title game, visit our previous story here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/elmira-girls-basketball-eyes-fourth-class-aa-crown/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now