18 Sports Commentary – Elmira vs. Horseheads basketball clash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a special 18 Sports Commentary.

In this edition, we take a look at the Elmira vs. Horseheads girls basketball rivalry. Two teams. One championship. The Blue Raiders and Express will battle for the Section IV Class AA title Friday night at 6 pm at Elmira High School.

18 Sports dives into the friendship and mutual respect between the two programs and how their play is inspiring an entire region. After Friday, only one can walk away as a champion.

For a full preview of the title game, visit our previous story here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/elmira-girls-basketball-eyes-fourth-class-aa-crown/