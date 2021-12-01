18 Sports Commentary – First Arena’s new era

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a special 18 Sports Commentary.

On this edition, we dive into the brand new tenant of Elmira’s First Arena Tadross-Donner Sports. The new tenant was introduced on Wednesday at First Arena at a special press event. Steve Donner provided insight and context into why the outfit has come to hopefully right the First Arena ship.

Since July, the venue has sat in darkness after the previous tenant CAN-USA and Robbie Nichols could not come to terms on a new lease. 18 Sports breaks down the future of First Arena and what fans can expect in Elmira.