18 Sports Commentary – Floyd Little & Ernie Davis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Syracuse legends were helped shaped by Elmira.

In this special 18 Sports Commentary, we dive into the special connection and bond between Syracuse football legends, Elmira’s Ernie Davis and Floyd Little. Both dawned the legendary #44, along with Jim Brown, for The Orange creating a football legacy that’s iconic. After a lengthy battle with cancer, Little has now been put on hospice care.

Little, 78, went on to become a Pro and College Football Hall of Famer inductee after starring at Syracuse in the 1960’s. Floyd came to Syracuse University after being influenced by Davis, who tragically died in 1963 at just 23 from leukemia.

Take a special look at this 18 Sports Commentary on Little and Davis, two Orange icons who will stand the test of time.