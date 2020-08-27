18 Sports Commentary – Horseheads Babe Ruth a success

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It came. It saw. It conquered.

Horseheads Babe Ruth capped off a successful summer season amid the virus. Elmira earned the league title on Wednesday night cruising to a 14-1 win over WJ Farmers Insurance. The league was a pioneer in getting area kids back on the field even in unpredictable times.

Players ages (13-16) were allowed to play from Horseheads and the surrounding areas after signing a medical waiver to play. With safety paramount, and the excitement of simply playing again, kids were able to live their dreams on the diamond.

18 Sports takes a special commentary look Horseheads Babe Ruth President, Terry Condon, and his staff as they completed a great season safely.