18 Sports Commentary – Horseheads & the new multipurpose stadium

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary.

We take a special look at the bran new Horseheads High School multipurpose stadium. After a successful opening last month, fans continue to pack the venue for football games and many other events alike. From the first very first snap in the first night game ever, the real emotion and energy could not be ignored.

18 Sports gives you a unique perspective of opening night and what the future holds for Horseheads and the entire Twin Tiers with this venue. Watch the complete video for more.