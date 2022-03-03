18 Sports Commentary – John Fazzary’s career at Watkins Glen

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching legend is calling it a career.

In this special 18 Sports Commentary, we look back at the coaching run for Watkins Glen boys basketball coach John Fazzary. The leader of the Senecas since 1999, Fazzary transformed the program into a regional power that always competes at the highest level.

We dive into what he meant to each and every player who put on the Watkins Glen uniform. A coach, a mentor, a friend. John Fazzary’s career will be remembered not for wins and losses, but for all of the lives he impacted in his decades of service to the Watkins Glen community.