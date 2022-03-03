18 Sports Commentary – John Fazzary’s career at Watkins Glen

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching legend is calling it a career.

In this special 18 Sports Commentary, we look back at the coaching run for Watkins Glen boys basketball coach John Fazzary. The leader of the Senecas since 1999, Fazzary transformed the program into a regional power that always competes at the highest level.

We dive into what he meant to each and every player who put on the Watkins Glen uniform. A coach, a mentor, a friend. John Fazzary’s career will be remembered not for wins and losses, but for all of the lives he impacted in his decades of service to the Watkins Glen community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports

NBA Stats

More Sports

 

Trending Now