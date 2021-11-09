18 Sports Commentary – Johnny Beecher’s return

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary.

In this edition, we take a closer look at the on-ice return of Elmira’s Johnny Beecher. Last Friday night, Beecher returned to the ice for the first time this season after battling an undisclosed injury. This came after Beecher’s season came to a close early last year due to shoulder surgery.

In Friday’s 7-2 home win over Michigan State, Beecher scored a goal in his return and added one assist. The Boston Bruins first round NHL Draft pick in 2019, Beecher continues to inspire all with his championship mentality and spirit.

Beecher, now a junior forward for the Wolverines, will travel with Michigan at Penn State Thursday night at 8:30 pm.

