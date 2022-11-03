ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s playoff time and with that brings out some of the best competition.
This Friday and Saturday high school football teams across the Twin Tiers will battle for their respective seasons. The Section IV playoffs in New York and District IV playoffs in Pennsylvania will begin and plenty of local teams want nothing more than to keep moving forward.
In this special 18 Sports Commentary we dive into what playing for your school symbolizes with a whole season and a career on the line. Will local players work to create moments and memories or see their seasons come to a close?
Full weekend football schedule listed below.
Friday Football Games
Binghamton at Elmira – 7 pm Class AA Semis
Horseheads at Vestal – 7 pm Class A Semis
Sus Valley at #5 Waverly – 7 pm Class C Semis
S-VE/Candor at #1 Tioga – 7 pm Class D Semis
Lansing at O-M – 7 pm Independent Semis
Towanda at Troy – 7 pm PIAA District IV AA Qtrs
NP/Mansfield at Mt. Carmel – 7 pm PIAA District IV AA Qtrs
Saturday Football Games
South Williamsport at Canton – 7 pm PIAA District IV A Qtrs
Montoursville at Athens – 7 pm PIAA District IV A Qtrs