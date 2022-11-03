ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s playoff time and with that brings out some of the best competition.

This Friday and Saturday high school football teams across the Twin Tiers will battle for their respective seasons. The Section IV playoffs in New York and District IV playoffs in Pennsylvania will begin and plenty of local teams want nothing more than to keep moving forward.

In this special 18 Sports Commentary we dive into what playing for your school symbolizes with a whole season and a career on the line. Will local players work to create moments and memories or see their seasons come to a close?

Full weekend football schedule listed below.

Friday Football Games

Binghamton at Elmira – 7 pm Class AA Semis

Horseheads at Vestal – 7 pm Class A Semis

Sus Valley at #5 Waverly – 7 pm Class C Semis

S-VE/Candor at #1 Tioga – 7 pm Class D Semis

Lansing at O-M – 7 pm Independent Semis

Towanda at Troy – 7 pm PIAA District IV AA Qtrs

NP/Mansfield at Mt. Carmel – 7 pm PIAA District IV AA Qtrs

Saturday Football Games

South Williamsport at Canton – 7 pm PIAA District IV A Qtrs

Montoursville at Athens – 7 pm PIAA District IV A Qtrs