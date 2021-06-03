18 Sports Commentary – Rob Koll’s legacy at Cornell wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 27 years of greatness, Rob Koll helped make Cornell wrestling what it is.

In this special 18 Sports Commentary, we take a look at the impact that Koll will forever have on the national powerhouse Cornell program. Last week, Koll announced that he will be taking over as the new head coach of the Stanford University wrestling team. Longtime assistant coach, Mike Grey, will take over the reigns after an 11-year run as an assistant coach.

Koll, who was the head coach at Cornell since 1993, won 20 conference titles and finished second in the country twice at the NCAA Championships (2010 and 2011). The Big Red won a staggering 17 consecutive IVY League titles through 2020, the longest streak in the league.

Koll will be taking over the reinstated Stanford program after the school was initially slated to drop the team last season.