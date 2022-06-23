ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another 18 Sports Commentary.

On this special edition, we salute the Class of 2022. For high school seniors and college seniors graduating, this commentary is for you and chasing your dreams. What are you willing to do to live the life you want to live?

How much are you willing to do to capture your ultimate dreams? When you pay a higher price, you will find success. 18 Sports breaks it all down in the special commentary dedicated to honoring the newest graduates in the Twin Tiers.