18 Sports Commentary – the community need for First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary.

On this segment, 18 Sports discusses the future of First Arena and why the community needs it for the future. On Thursday, arena owners The Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), had a presentation on the potential costs associated in fixing First Arena. That full story can be found below and discusses the potential of even tearing down First Arena.

After former tenant CAN-USA’s Robbie Nichols’ deal expired with The IDA on July 16, still no meeting has taken place for potential negotiations. The IDA discussed multiple options for the arena, but has yet to release any sort of new deal or conversation with a current tenant. This means the Elmira Enforcers season, youth hockey and more events are in serious jeopardy.

18 Sports has been following this story for weeks and discusses why the venue is of crucial significance to the community.

For full details on how we got here, please visit the following links on the saga of First Arena below.