18 Sports Commentary – the impact of Andrew Legare on Twin Tiers sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary.

We discuss the importance and significance of a Twin Tiers staple, longtime Elmira Star-Gazette sports editor, Andrew Legare. A fixture at the newspaper since the early 1990’s, Legare has covered it all. From professional athletes out of the region, to high school sports and local leagues, Andrew’s passion for sports reporting is second to none.

When he was noticeably absent throughout most of October due to a personal condition, we at 18 Sports knew that the job wasn’t the same by not seeing him out in the field. Now, Legare is back doing what he does best-informing and entertaining sports fans through the use and power of the written word.

In this commentary, we discuss the career and impact Legare has and continues to make on the local sports scene today and beyond. His contributions cannot be understated, Legare has won countless awards for his work and has continued the great tradition of local sports reporting. It’s great to see a true artist showcasing his elite skills for the world. Simply put, it’s great to see him back.