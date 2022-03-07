18 Sports Commentary – Tyler Moffe’s college hoops career

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira basketball will bid farewell to one of the all-time greats from the area in the college game.

Tyler Moffe played his final collegiate game for The Citadel this past weekend in a 71-66 loss to Chattanooga in the SoCon Tournament. Moffe scored 13 points and had five assists in his final effort for the Bulldogs. Moffe’s story is the subject of our latest 18 Sports Commentary.

From multiple college basketball stops at Mansfield, Buffalo, and Jamestown Moffe battled his way to the D-I level. In the last few years for The Citadel, Moffe lived the dream ten times over. He started a game at the world famous Duke University against the Blue Devils. He hit clutch shot after clutch shot and inspired an entire community along the way.

In the end, Moffe will go down as one of the most resilient players in Twin Tiers history. A name not just locked with basketball success, but a name that shows us all what is possible right from Elmira.

Watch this special 18 Sports Commentary and the great college career of Tyler Moffe.