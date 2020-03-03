18 Sports Commentary – WWE Live in Elmira a success

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a night of entertainment we’ll never forget.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) brought its SmackDown Live brand show to First Arena on Saturday night and the fans showed their support. For the third time in four years, fans packed First Arena for WWE’s action-packed show on The Road To WrestleMania. Big WWE stars Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman and more excited the crowd giving us memories that will last a lifetime.

18 Sports had the opportunity to co-host the WWE Kick-Off show for the community in a dream night for our own Andy Malnoske. WWE honored Corning blind and autistic wrestler, Jake Cole, with an official championship belt from the merchandise center. Jake’s story was played throughout the arena on the Kick-Off show and proved to be an inspiring moment of the event.

Take a look at this week’s 18 Sports Commentary on WWE’s successful show at First Arena. Without question, a show that was filled with tremendous talent and fans from the Twin Tiers.