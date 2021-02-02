18 Sports Commentary – WWE’s Edge rises again

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Edge is no stranger to the Elmira region. Edge, real name Adam Copeland, is married to fellow WWE Hall of Fame inductee, Elmira’s own Beth Phoenix. On Sunday night, Edge captured another dream and shared his accomplishment with his family.

10 years ago, Edge had to abruptly retire from the ring and had neck surgery. Back then, Edge had to forfeit his world heavyweight title due to his injury-one many never thought he could come back from.

In this special commentary, Edge not only proved all of the doubters and experts wrong, but he also proved that nothing is stronger than the human will. Last year, Edge returned to compete in The Royal Rumble match. On Sunday night, Edge punched his ticket to the grandest spectacle of all, Wrestlemania winning that same match.

All of this happened after Edge suffered another setback, a torn triceps. No matter what stands in front of him, Edge is as driven and passionate as ever. Edge not only won the Royal Rumble on Sunday, but he also earned a shot at the title he never officially lost. A title that he will fight to get back.