18 Sports earns Emmy nomination

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports made WETM-TV history on Wednesday.

For the first time in nearly 70 years of broadcasting, 18 Sports earned a prestigious New York State Emmy nomination for their story on Elmira Notre Dame coaching legend Mike D’Aloisio’s fight against ALS. The story, “The Fight of Coach D – Mike D’Aloisio battles ALS” was nominated by the New York chapter in New York City for best sports feature.

The winners will be revealed this upcoming fall as 18 Sports will be up against stations from the New York City market. WETM-TV first began broadcasting in 1953. You can watch the full story from December here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/the-fight-of-coach-d-mike-daloisio-battles-als/

D’Aloisio was diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, this past year. Coach D’Aloisio is the all-time winningest coach in Elmira history with 244 wins at Elmira Notre Dame in a career that spanned nearly four decades. His story continues to inspire the entire region, 18 Sports is proud to share this honor with Coach D and the entire region.