ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports is proud to share some special news with the region.

Wednesday, 18 Sports was recognized by the New York State Broadcasters Association (NYSBA) for Sportscast of The Year and Podcast of The Year. Plus, WETM-TV was also honored by the NYSBA with a special New York State Service Award for our Real Men Wear Pink Telethon which raised several dollars in the fight against cancer.

18 Sports won for best sportscast highlighting Addison wrestler Cade Sands’ journey to the New York State Tournament from this past winter. The sportscast also included a breakdown of all area wrestlers competing in the state tourney, plus, highlights from Syracuse basketball’s win and a flashback segment of the late-great WETM-TV legend Bruce Flaherty.

Twin Tiers Overtime was awarded top podcast for their compelling episode on the regional fight card Gladius Fights and following Elmira’s own Matt “Babyface” Phillips. The show focused on all aspects in and out of the cage on the card emanating from The L in Horseheads.

18 Sports and WETM-TV would like to say thank you to the Twin Tiers for its continued support. We share this great honor and awards with all of you.