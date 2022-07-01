ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports is proud to share some special news with the Twin Tiers.

On Friday, the department was honored with two Emmy nominations by the New York Chapter in New York City. Below, 18 Sports received two nominations in the respective categories.

1. Sports Story – (no production time limit) Forever 26 – The Life and Legacy of Billy Lowe

2. Talent/Commentator – Andy Malnoske composite

For a complete news release on the nominations, read here: https://www.nyemmys.org/the-2022-ny-emmy-awards/

The New York Emmy Awards will be in October held in New York City, exact date to be determined. These are the second and third Emmy nominations in WETM-TV history (station started in 1953) after earning one for best sports story last year. The 2021 Emmy nomination was on a feature on the late-great Mike D’Aloisio’s battle with ALS.