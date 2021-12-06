Athlete of the Week Vote Below Banner

18 Sports Fall Male MVP nominees announced

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The fall sports season has come to a close.

From state champions to Section IV and V standouts, this season brought plenty of success to the table. 18 Sports has narrowed down the best of the best. We reveal the Fall Male MVP nominations, make sure to vote on mytwintiers.com/sports for the next two weeks to help us decide the ultimate winner.

Check out this season’s nominees:
Emmett Wood – Tioga Football, scored 34 total touchdowns, 1,958 yards rushing, Tigers state title.
Jack Gregorski – Corning Cross Country, won New York State Championship in Class A
Keefer Calkins – Haverling Soccer, became school’s all-time scoring leader
Riley Loomis – Horseheads Football, rushed for 1,169 yards and 12 TD’s

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports


 

Trending Now