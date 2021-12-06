18 Sports Fall Male MVP nominees announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The fall sports season has come to a close.

From state champions to Section IV and V standouts, this season brought plenty of success to the table. 18 Sports has narrowed down the best of the best. We reveal the Fall Male MVP nominations, make sure to vote on mytwintiers.com/sports for the next two weeks to help us decide the ultimate winner.

Check out this season’s nominees:

Emmett Wood – Tioga Football, scored 34 total touchdowns, 1,958 yards rushing, Tigers state title.

Jack Gregorski – Corning Cross Country, won New York State Championship in Class A

Keefer Calkins – Haverling Soccer, became school’s all-time scoring leader

Riley Loomis – Horseheads Football, rushed for 1,169 yards and 12 TD’s