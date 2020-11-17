18 Sports Female Fall MVP nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The final big reveal for local MVP nominations is here.

18 Sports has narrowed down its top four student-athletes who have stood out amongst the rest in the fall season on the girls side. You can vote for your favorite sports standout for the next two weeks on http://mytwintiers.com/sports and we’ll reveal the winner right after.

Now, check out the female nominees for the season and make sure to vote for who you believe deserves to be the season MVP. To vote, make sure to click on the Athlete of the Week icon at the top of the main sports page.

Charisma Grega, NP/Liberty Volleyball, 131 kills and NTL MVP

Kerrah Clymer, Wellsboro Soccer, 35 goals 16 assists

Ella Yartym, Haverling Soccer, 18 goals, 5 assists

Kayleigh Miller, Athens Volleyball, 1,000 career assists and digs, 1st Team NTL