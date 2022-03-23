ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was one of the greatest moments in Elmira sports history.

Two Baseball Hall of Famers and Yankees legends came to Dunn Field on October 17, 1928. “The Great Bambino” Babe Ruth and “The Iron Horse” Lou Gehrig. Both competed in an exhibition game at the home of the Elmira Pioneers.

Fans packed the stadium and were left with standing room only. Many were even turned away for the game, which is considered by many as one of the all-time greatest exhibitions featuring two legends of baseball in the city’s history.

Ruth would retire as Major League Baseball’s all-time home run king for a career (714) and a single-season (60), both of which have since been broken. The Babe passed away in 1948.

Gehrig held the all-time consecutive games played record (2,130) when he retired from the game in 1939. His record was broken by Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles in 1995. Ripken Jr. extended that record to 2,632 straight games in 1998, setting a new record that may never be broken.

Sadly, Gehrig died from ALS which became better known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease” in 1941. He was just 37.

Take a look back on this special edition of 18 Sports Flashback from 1928.