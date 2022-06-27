ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back to nearly 80 years ago for the latest 18 Sports Flashback.

On this special edition, we travel back to the days of the Chemung County Airport n 1945. In perhaps the oldest film shown on WETM-TV, this 8mm film highlights what the current Elmira-Corning Regional Airport used to look like.

With the rolling hills of Big Flats in the background, 18 Sports gives you a closer look at the scene of one of the area’s biggest destinations. If you have some vintage film or classic video, we want to hear from you!

Email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase the sports or entertainment video on-air and online for the entire Twin Tiers to experience.