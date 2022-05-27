ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We dust off the archives on the next edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

This time, we go back to 1965 and take a closer look at the former WETM-TV building on Hawley Hill. Then, known as WSYE-TV, the station proved to be the leader in local media and established itself with local legends like Carl Proper, Rod Denson, and Bruce Flaherty as on-air talent.

On 8mm film, provided by the Denson family, 18 Sports takes an exterior look of the WSYE studios on top of Hawley Hill. The station officially broke ground on its current location on Water Street in Elmira back in 1987, the same operating location as it is today.

Check out this special 18 Sports Flashback from 1965.