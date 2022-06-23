ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back to the vault with 18 Sports Flashback.

On this special look back in time, 18 Sports heads to Dunn Field in 1957 for the Elmira Pioneers. With 8mm film shot originally by the late-great Richard Curns, and provided by the Blide family, go back 65 years to what baseball looked like at the historic ball park.

That year, the Pioneers finished the season with a (51-66) record and finished in sixth place in the New York Penn League (NYPL). Managed by Bill Brightwell, the Pios were then affiliated with the Washington Senators in the major leagues.

18 Sports continues its flashback series this summer and beyond. If you have some vintage sports or entertainment video related to the Twin Tiers, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and your video could be showcased on-air.