ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports dust off the archives with some classic video.

On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1964 and Elmira Notre Dame football on 16mm film. Paced by a strong offensive attack, and with quarterback Mike Johnston, the Crusaders topped Elmira Southside.

