ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We once again go back to the vault for some classic film.

On this next installment of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to the 1960’s and this special Elmira parade in downtown. Captured by WETM legend, Rod Denson, we travel back to 1966 to see a bustling city full of pride witnessing some great sights and sounds of this Memorial Day parade.

Special thank you to the Denson family for this great 8mm film showcasing Elmira. Make sure to check out every flashback on our Legends of The Twin Tiers page on mytwintiers.com at https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/legends-of-the-twin-tiers/

On the page, we pay tribute to some of the iconic images and stories in Twin Tiers history.