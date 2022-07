ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back in time for the next 18 Sports Flashback.

On this edition, we travel back nearly 60 years for a special polo game in the region by Seneca Lake. From the late-great Rod Denson’s film archives, 18 Sports brings you this 8mm film footage from 1966. Denson, a legendary photographer/reporter at WETM for over three decades, captured some of the most classic moments in Twin Tiers history.

Take a look back at this rare film from the region.