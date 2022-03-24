ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

On this edition, we go back to 1967 and Alfred University football with Elmira Notre Dame’s Mike Johnston and Bill Knott coached by Alex Yunevich. Both Johnston and Knott went on to earn NCAA Little All-American honors for Division III for the Saxons.

Yunevich coached both standout players to great success at Alfred. Johnston was a second team All-American while Knott was an honorable mention selection.

Johnston went on to serve as an athletic director and coach for decades in the Twin Tiers. Knott served in Vietnam and went on to become a labor relations director at New York Telephone.

Yunevich passed away in 1992 in Florida after a storied career at Alfred where he served as head coach from 1937-1976.