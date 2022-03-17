ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

On this segment, we go back to 1968 and the Elmira Pioneers. Managed by Cal Ripken senior, this year marked the final year of professional affiliation with the Baltimore Orioles franchise. The Pioneers finished the year in third place in the Eastern League with a (77-63) overall record.

That year, future Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Jim Palmer pitched for Elmira going (0-2) in 25 innings pitched. Palmer pitched in 26 games and had 26 strikeouts, far different statistical numbers than what he would accomplish in the future.

Palmer would emerge as a three-time Cy Young Award winner and became the winningest pitcher of the 1970’s in Baltimore. Palmer is in the back row of the team photo, third from the right.

Also on the team, future American League MVP Don Baylor. Take a look back at this classic photo courtesy of the Callahan family of Elmira.

The late-great Mike Callahan, picture in the front row on the far right, was a bat boy that season for the Pioneers.