ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back to the archives with a special edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

It was 1975 when Elmira Southside grad Gary Tyra played in the Sun Bowl for the University of Pittsburgh. The Panthers went on to beat Kansas 33-19 that year, just one year away from winning a national championship in 1976 under legendary Pitt coach Johnny Majors.

Tyra, better known as “Taz” to the Pittsburgh community, is one of the most decorated football players in local history. His presence was undeniable at linebacker. His passion and love for the game was not just memorable, but it on a level all his own.

As special tribute to Gary and our viewers, take a special look back at our Legends of The Twin Tiers episode with Gary from 2018. A 30-minute interview that showcases Tyra for the first time ever at WETM-TV. You can watch the full link here with Gary, the man known as “Taz.” https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/local-sports/legends-of-the-twin-tiers-gary-tyra/