ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports Flashback goes back to the 1970’s.

We go back in time to one of the greatest local football players in local history. Blaine Fowler starred at quarterback at Elmira Free Academy before earning a national championship as a member of the 1984 BYU Cougars.

In this 18 Sports Flashback, we revisit the 1979 Erie Bell game on 16mm film. That year, EFA and Fowler torched Elmira Southside in the classic rival game, 33-10. It was the third consecutive win in the series for EFA in the Erie Bell game, a rivalry that lasted until 2010.

Both EFA and Elmira Southside combined athletic programs in 2011. Fowler continues his passion for the game as a TV football analyst out west and has worked for BYU TV, NBC Sports and ESPN networks.