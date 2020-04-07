18 Sports Flashback – 1983 Al Locey caps off Bucknell success

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Let’s go back in time to the glory days of Corning West High School football.

In 1983, perhaps the greatest quarterback in program history, Al Locey, graduated from Bucknell University. There, Locey set then single-season records in passing and earned the MVP in his senior season for The Bison. After his final season of football, Locey return to where it all began to pursue a professional football opportunity.

Locey was being looked at in the now defunct United States Football League (USFL), but ended up working in the sales department for the Baltimore Orioles in the 1980’s. He and his father, Rockne, are both members of the Corning-Painted Post Sports Hall of Fame.

Take a look back at this classic footage of Locey staying in shape for his next shot. Story originally produced by lengendary WETM Sports Director, Terry Day.