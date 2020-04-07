Breaking News
Chemung County has first Covid-19 related fatality

18 Sports Flashback – 1983 Al Locey caps off Bucknell success

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Legends of the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Let’s go back in time to the glory days of Corning West High School football.

In 1983, perhaps the greatest quarterback in program history, Al Locey, graduated from Bucknell University. There, Locey set then single-season records in passing and earned the MVP in his senior season for The Bison. After his final season of football, Locey return to where it all began to pursue a professional football opportunity.

Locey was being looked at in the now defunct United States Football League (USFL), but ended up working in the sales department for the Baltimore Orioles in the 1980’s. He and his father, Rockne, are both members of the Corning-Painted Post Sports Hall of Fame.

Take a look back at this classic footage of Locey staying in shape for his next shot. Story originally produced by lengendary WETM Sports Director, Terry Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now