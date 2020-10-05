18 Sports Flashback – 1983 Corning West vs. East football
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to dust off the 18 Sports archives.
On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1983. The Crystal City Classic was a game always circled on everyone’s calendar. Corning West battled Corning East in an epic snow game, which saw The Vikings beat East, 28-6, under some of the toughest weather conditions in the game.
Take a classic look back on this footage from the 18 Sports archives, now 37 years old, on 18 Sports Flashback.