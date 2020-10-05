18 Sports Flashback – 1983 Corning West vs. East football

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Legends of the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to dust off the 18 Sports archives.

On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1983. The Crystal City Classic was a game always circled on everyone’s calendar. Corning West battled Corning East in an epic snow game, which saw The Vikings beat East, 28-6, under some of the toughest weather conditions in the game.

Take a classic look back on this footage from the 18 Sports archives, now 37 years old, on 18 Sports Flashback.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now