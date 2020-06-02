18 Sports Flashback – 1983 Elmira Suns

Live Now
1983 Elmira Suns

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Flashback to 1983.

It was a year Elmira Pioneers fans will never forget. That year, for one season only, the Pioneers were named the Elmira Suns. The new name proved to be an unpopular move for the franchise and it lasted only one season.

Still, a Boston Red Sox short-season Class A affiliate, the Pioneers name returned in 1984 and the name has stuck ever since. The Pioneers affiliation with the Red Sox in professional baseball lasted until 1993. For the next two seasons after, Elmira had an affiliate with the expansion Florida Marlins.

Watch this classic video from 37 years ago.

