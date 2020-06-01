18 Sports Flashback – 1983 George Gilbert earns USFL glory

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

We go back to the professional football career of Horseheads native, George Gilbert. In 1983, Gilbert signed to play professional football with the Philadelphia Stars in the classic USFL. Gilbert went on to win two world titles and inspired many in the Twin Tiers while playing under the legendary, Jim Mora.

Go back to 1983 with a special interview with Gilbert on 18 Sports. Plus, check out this classic episode of Legends of The Twin Tiers with Gilbert from 2016 after he retired from Horseheads as a physical education teacher and football coach.