18 Sports Flashback – 1983 Legends Day at Dunn Field

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back to the vault for a special 18 Sports Flashback.

In 1983, the Elmira Pioneers held a special legends day at Dunn Field. Several players from the past came back to the historic ball park to celebrate the franchise. Then, the Pioneers were the Class A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox in short-season baseball.

The Pioneers lost their affiliate with the Red Sox in 1993 but the legends live on. From 1993-1995 Elmira was the affiliate of the Florida Marlins at Dunn Field. Go back in time as we celebrate the Elmira Pioneers day of legends from 37 years ago.

