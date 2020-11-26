18 Sports Flashback – 1983 open skating at The Domes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Go back to 1983 in the latest 18 Sports Flashback.

A popular social activity, ice skating, has been a recreational treat for many in the Twin Tiers for decades. In 1983, The Domes in Pine Valley saw a packed house on the ice. Known primarily for Elmira College hockey, this season is still undetermined due to the virus.

No official word yet if open skating can happen in the very near future, but fans of The Domes continue to remain optimistic that they will be back soon. In the meantime, go back to 37 years ago and the open skating montage in Pine Valley.