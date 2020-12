ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue going back to the 18 Sports vault.

In this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1993 and the Section IV Wrestling Tournament. That year, several area grapplers competed for championships at Binghamton University. Go back in time with the likes of Elmira Southside’s Bobby Roe and more.

Stick with 18 Sports for more flashbacks in the future.