18 Sports Flashback – 1984 Horseheads Connie Sweet

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back in time.

On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback we go back to 1984 in Horseheads. The Blue Raiders track and field team saw a local phenom rise to the top. Connie Sweet emerged as one of the most talented Blue Raider athletes in the history of the Twin Tiers.

Sweet earned state titles in the shot put in both New York and Pennsylvania. Originally from Athens, Sweet went on to win the Big East Championship in shot put at Villanova for the Wildcats. Take a look back on this classic video from 36 years ago in Horseheads.