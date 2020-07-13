18 Sports Flashback – 1984 John Garvin and Dick Senko at EFA

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault.

On this special edition of 18 Sports Flashback, travel back to 1984 and two Elmira football legends. Running back John Garvin earns the Kiwanis Athlete of The Month, plus, legendary head coach, Dick Senko, gives us his take on the play of Garvin on the field.

Each week, we travel back in time with classic video stories on 18 Sports Flashback. Go back to 36 years ago with Elmira Free Academy football. That year, Garvin discusses how important it was for the Blue Devils to take back the coveted Erie Bell with a win over Southside.